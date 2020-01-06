Natasha Parker is a 31-year-old event planner from New York, New York and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.

Natasha is an early favorite of Bachelor host Chris Harrison, according to preseason rumors.

She has worked for HBO marketing and has worked campaigns for Insecure, Succession, 2 Dope Queens, Sesame Street, and The Deuce. Natasha graduated from Columbia College with a bachelors degree in communications with television writing and producing as a concentration

Natasha is also passionate about health, wellness, mindfulness, and traveling.

According to her ABC bio, Natasha “plans parties for a living, but loves her quiet time where she can meditate and focus on her spirituality. She prides herself on being someone you can count on, and would always be there for her man.”

