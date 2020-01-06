Madison Prewett is a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.
Madison, who attended the University of Auburn with a degree in communications, is no stranger to television. She previously appeared on The Price is Right and won $8,000 for her efforts. Madison is the daughter of Auburn men’s basketball coach Chad Prewett, who previously served as a special assistant, interim assistant coach, and director of operations for the Tigers.
She also went to seminary school at Highlands College which included a ministry trip to Uganda.
According to her ABC bio, Madison “helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships, she was also once named state MVP thanks to her unstoppable jump shot. She credits a lot of her success to her dad who coached her and always encouraged her to dream big. While basketball has always been her first love, she knows that it can’t give her everything she needs, and at 23, Madison is more than ready to find her forever. She’s looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else. She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have. He also MUST want children and know how to have fun. Her dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work.”
For more photos of Madison, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 37,600 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.
View this post on Instagram
Be Fearless- A phrase that is said often but rarely lived out. Especially when life doesn’t quite turn out like you expected it to or your prayers seem to be put on hold or the miracle you are desperately asking God for seems to be given generously to those around you while you wait hoping and praying yours will come. But maybe God is developing something inside of you that is greater than the need your asking of Him. Sometimes what God doesn’t give you and what God won’t allow is just as important as what he does allow and what he has given you. He who called you is faithful. His strength in you is greater than any pain you feel. Don’t stay stuck in what was or worry about what will be. Don’t be nervous about what’s next, trust the One who is in complete control- the One who already knows how he’s going to work it according to His purpose. Be fearless on the hard days. Be fearless in the unknown. Be fearless when your expectations aren’t met. Be fearless not because of what’s happening around you, but because of who lives inside of you. Your potential is unlimited because the limitless God lives inside of you.
View this post on Instagram
BIG NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have the opportunity to go to Uganda, Africa on missions during spring of next semester! This has been a God dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Blown away by God’s goodness and faithfulness!!!! I cannot wait to serve the families and children in Uganda and share the love of Jesus! I am selling this T-shirt “Be Fearless” to help raise money to fund my trip! If you are interested in buying a shirt it’s $25 the link is in my bio or DM me on Instagram!!!!!
View this post on Instagram
“The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” Luke 4:18-19// The human trafficking industry profits around $44.3 billion per year. That's more than Starbucks, Nike, and Google combined. It is the fastest growing crime in the world. And no matter where you live, chances are it's happening nearby. Today, somewhere in this world a teenage girl is being forced into prostitution or a little girl is kidnapped and enslaved in a brothel, being held captive and raped up to 30 times a day or a young boy is trapped and beaten and works for no pay. Whatever the case- all trafficking victims share one essential experience: the loss of freedom. Who will one become because someone took a stand and made a difference in his or her life? Shine a light on slavery. I'm in it to END it! #enditmovement