Madison Prewett is a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.

Madison, who attended the University of Auburn with a degree in communications, is no stranger to television. She previously appeared on The Price is Right and won $8,000 for her efforts. Madison is the daughter of Auburn men’s basketball coach Chad Prewett, who previously served as a special assistant, interim assistant coach, and director of operations for the Tigers.

She also went to seminary school at Highlands College which included a ministry trip to Uganda.

According to her ABC bio, Madison “helped lead her high school basketball team to four state championships, she was also once named state MVP thanks to her unstoppable jump shot. She credits a lot of her success to her dad who coached her and always encouraged her to dream big. While basketball has always been her first love, she knows that it can’t give her everything she needs, and at 23, Madison is more than ready to find her forever. She’s looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else. She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have. He also MUST want children and know how to have fun. Her dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work.”

