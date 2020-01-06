Kelsey Weier is a 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.

VIEW GALLERY

The blonde bombshell is a former Miss Iowa USA 2017.

According to her ABC bio, Kelsey “was born and raised in Iowa with her fraternal twin sister and younger sister. She enjoys exercising, cooking, traveling and competed at Miss USA after being crowned Miss Iowa in 2017. Coming from the pageant world, Kelsey is an old pro at competing with other women, but don’t get it twisted, she’s not looking for drama.

It continues: “Kelsey has had her share of relationship issues in the past, but thanks to frequent Pilates classes, she’s in peak physical and spiritual form! She’s hoping to find a partner to travel the world, experience new cultures and enjoy a good glass of red wine with.”

For more photos of Kelsey, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 12,000 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.