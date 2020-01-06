Hannah Ann Sluss is a 23-year-old model from Nashville, Tennessee and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.

It is believed that Hannah Ann could be one of the frontrunners of the season, and it is not hard to see why.

According to her ABC bio, Hannah Ann “is a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she’s not slaying it in front of the camera as a model. She travels the world for work and would love to find man to join her on the adventure. She has a cute southern twang which, we know, Peter is a sucker for. Hannah Ann describes her last relationship as all chemistry but little friendship.”

Hannah Ann enjoys decorating her home with artwork that she painted, and says she comes across as nervous before getting to know someone. Once she opens up, she is very talkative, so we will see how long it takes for her to get comfortable around Pilot Pete.

