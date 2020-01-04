Bills vs Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Bills vs Texans officially kicks off Wild Card Weekend as the NFL Playoffs are set to get underway on Saturday, January 4. The Texans enter the postseason as the AFC South Championship, while the Bills earned the No. 5 seed as a Wild Card.

Houston enters the game as a slight 2.5-point favorite.

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s clash will either face the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. If the New England Patriots defeat the Tennessee Titans later in the day, the winner would face the Baltimore Ravens. If the Titans pull off the upset, however, the winner of Buffalo-Houston would take on the Chiefs next weekend.

How can you tune into today’s Wild Card clash?

All of the information you need to see the Bills take on the Texans in the NFL Playoffs can be seen below.

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans Viewing Details

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 4:35 P.M. EST

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC

Betting Odds: Houston -2.5 | O/U: 43.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs Texans Online

Your best bet for watching today’s game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

WatchBills vs Texans On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.