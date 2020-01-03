COED Girl of the Day: Cydney Moreau, Southeastern Louisiana (PHOTOS)

It’s Friday, January 3, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Cydney Moreau, a Southeastern Louisiana alum and former Division I athlete.

VIEW GALLERY

During her time at Southeastern Louisiana, Cydney was a member of the school’s track and field program. She has since moved on to modeling where she is represented by the prestigious Wilhelmina Modeling Agency.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 225,000 followers.

On Instagram, Cydney often posts about modeling, fashion, and lifestyle while working prominently with high fashion clothing lines and sports and athleisure brands.

You can check out more photos of Cydney in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.