Twitter has erupted with a flurry of World War 3 memes after news surfaced that the United States successfully carried out a targeted airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq that killed top Iran general Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Deputy-commander of the Iraqi-based pro-Iran People’s Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, his son Mohammad al-Shibani, Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia, Major-General Hadi Taremi were ​also killed in the precision strike.

The precision strike early Friday, January 3 in Iraq led to conflicting reactions on social media with those on the right and left of the political spectrum disagreeing on how the attack was carried out.

However, one thing people did come together for was the World War 3 memes and Twitter was having a field day. World War 3 became the top trend on social media — overtaking “Iran” and “Soleimani” for the top spot — with Twitter users sharing GIFs and videos to express their (often hilarious) reactions to the news in the way that only Twitter can do.

What did people have to say about the death of Soleimani and rising tensions in the Middle East?

A look at the best reactions from Twitter can be seen below.

World War 3 Memes

Mexicans building the trump wall so they wont be associated with the US #WWIII pic.twitter.com/6tFUMY427C — Hassels (@HHassels) January 3, 2020

me when the army recruiters show up to my doorstep #WWIII pic.twitter.com/wQMYAgT1lZ — IG:Akademiksgoon Rockets(23-11) (@Rovkets) January 3, 2020

Me finally going to the therapist for anxiety and depression to get out of being drafted #WWIII pic.twitter.com/2AGt0Zxyw9 — Shelly🏳️‍🌈 (@shelly_tompkins) January 3, 2020

Me explaining to the army recruiters every reason why I shouldn’t be drafted for WW3 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/LFSJonujQX — 💤ach (@Zgarcia7_) January 3, 2020

Recruiter: Sir you have been drafted to fight in #WWIII Me: pic.twitter.com/SvGxYv7XEb — ☥ (@PapaTae_) January 3, 2020

Me acting like I know what I'm doing during #WWIII pic.twitter.com/UOGhJeb0RN — 23 (@RayTheGod13) January 3, 2020

When they draft all 18 year olds but I’m 4 cuz I’m born on Feb 29th #WWIII pic.twitter.com/11wLrzxJj8 — josh (@J_underscore_D) January 3, 2020

me getting ready to sleep with the recruiting officer to avoid getting drafted #WWIII pic.twitter.com/wOZ67ieCYw — 🌬 (@e1aci) January 3, 2020

Me at the Mexican border like #WWIII pic.twitter.com/NcsY4FpCQl — Destroyer of Galaxies (@LordImperiex89) January 3, 2020

People in 2100: i wonder how the people in 2020 reacted when #WWIII broke out People in 2020: pic.twitter.com/fZLFrnuV0L — Aladdin 🇩🇿✌️ (@eddinec90) January 3, 2020

Donald Trump also commented on the airstrike with a series of tweets on Twitter saying, “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!

“The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!”