COED Girl of the Day: Lily He, USC (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Thursday, January 2, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Lily He, a University of Southern California alum and professional golfer.

VIEW GALLERY

Lily was a standout at USC and earned her LPGA membership by winning the Symetra Tour. Born in Chengdu, China, Lily — whose real name is Muni He — became the first Chinese player to win the Symetra Tour money. Thanks to her online presence, Lily is one of the most recognizable and popular players on the LPGA Tour.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 377,000 followers.

You can check out more photos of Lily in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

From my hometown to yours! Happy holidays🖤

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

When in Abu Dhabi🔥💣💥🔥

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

only just a dream

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

Always happy to see my @sneakercon fam😈💖

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

Channeling my inner Carrie Bradshaw😛✨

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

sooo like is this your sister ?

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

triggered

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

4 week stretch here we go!!😸

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

gemini bby👼🏻

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

View this post on Instagram

off day unwinding👼🏻♥️

A post shared by Lily (@lilymhe) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls,golf
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918