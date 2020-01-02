The Bernie Sanders campaign is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite suffering a heart attack in October, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful announced on Thursday, January 3, that his campaign raised a whopping $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The massive fundraising haul is nearly $10 million more than any candidate has announced as the 2020 primary season is about to pick up.

Senator Sanders revealed that the donations came from more than 1.2 million individual donors and that more than half of the $34.5 million was raised in December alone from 900,000 donors.

Gary Grumbach of NBC News adds, “Specifically on December 31, Sanders received donations from 40,000 people who had never donated to the campaign before. The average donation was $18.53. As has been the case throughout the senator’s campaign, teachers, Amazon and Walmart employees, and Starbucks baristas were the most common donors.”

Sanders’ campaign has progressively been bringing in more donations as the year went on, with $18 million in each of the first two quarters, $25.4 million in Q3, and now the more than $34.5 million to end the year.

🚨 NEWS: The @BernieSanders campaign will report raising more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The campaign says this came from 1.8 million donations. In a video posted to Twitter, Sen. Sanders said the campaign had more than 1.2 million total individual donors. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) January 2, 2020

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg brought in $24.7 million in Q4 while businessman Andrew Yang reported $16.5 million in fundraising. We have yet to learn the totals from former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren with the Iowa caucus just one month away.

The Real Clear Politics poll average has Sanders sitting in second-place among potential Iowa Democratic caucusgoers behind Buttigieg. Buttigieg sits at 22 percent, while Sanders is close behind at 20 percent. In the national polls, Sanders sits at 19 percent behind only Biden (28 percent).

With the massive fundraising haul in the fourth quarter and no clear frontrunner as we prepare to enter voting in the early states, Sanders has positioned himself for a strong performance.