COED Girl of the Day: Jazmine Garcia, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

Today, we feature Jazmine Garcia, an Instagram model based out of Los Angeles, California.
She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 530,000 followers.
Jazmine, who is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, is the co-founder of Built Fierce, a “monthly membership with tailor made programming for like-minded badass women.”
She is also a fitness enthusiast who was sponsored by GymShark and EHPlabs. and documented her journey to become a bikini model competitor on YouTube.
as many of y’all know – i am obsessed with gaming. i stream my game play nearly every single day & it’s brought me such an amazing lil community of people. i will say i’m stoked to see the women community growing and even more stoked to see @bumble wanting to help more of us females find each other and connect via Bumble BFF. i’ll be on there swiping away to find more lady gaming bffs. 🥳👯♀️🎮 #ad #bumblepartner
hiiiiii-loooooo. hope you guys are having a splendid wednesday. just wanna thank y’all for being so patient over this thanksgiving / black friday while i promoted the new biz :D you guys are so lovely and i’m grateful for ya daily. xoxo 🥰 a lot of you guys have been asking about my lashes too!! so i figured i’d just tag – i go to @supremelashess and she does a luuuuvely job! ✨
i’ll be skipping in to 2020 with a big smile on my face. anywho, happy monday cutie pies. today is day 1 of @builtfierce (i mean we’re saying day 1 as a lot of us are starting today but you can start whenever) and i’m starting the program over with everyone. i’m so hyped. 👼🏻❤️ outfit is @echt_apparel ✨
@BUILTFIERCE IS HERE! as you probably know by now – omar and i have been working on this project for almost 9 months now. we saw an opportunity for something we felt was missing in the industry and decided to create it. you guys know how many ups and downs i’ve had with my fitness journey. going on and starting something new in the gym can be hard, intimidating, and lackluster. or it can be a really great program but it’s only 4-8 weeks and costs $200. omar has coached me for years and has helped me get exceptional results with not only my physique but also my strength and dietary habits. we wanted to create something accessible to all women at a low cost but supplying you with the most premium comprehensive programming out there that will ACTUALLY GET YOU RESULTS. so here is what built fierce: tailor made for likeminded women has to offer: – comprehensive workout programming by @omarisuf dripped out to you on a weekly basis – a complete PDF to help you get started jam packed with information in an easy to digest format. – custom macro calculator to suit your goals – sample meal plans to help you actually see what these macros look like on a plate. – a constantly growing workout library with 30 exercises and tutorial breakdowns to help with form & movement. – private facebook support group where you have the opportunity to chat directly with omar and i and your other friendly members during your journey – a weekly Facebook live in the private group where omar will go on and answer any and all questions you have. i’ll be there sometimes too! – PRICE: $15/MONTH. yes. you read that right. $15. and to celebrate our launch, we’re letting you start your first month at just $5/month with code FIERCE. – NO COMMITMENT. not for you? you’re free to cancel at any time :) – THIS IS A PRE SALE. program will be made available on monday, november 25th. we recommend getting in now so you can start interacting on the facebook group page and getting to know other members :) JOIN NOW! www.builtfierce.com #builtfierce #fitness #workout #fitnessprogress #fitnessprogram
soooo i finally caved and bought the apple watch. got the series 5 with GPS & cellular. i was so opposed bc it felt like a money grab but now that i have it.. idk how i ever lived without it lol. ANYwhoooo, still obsessed with these shorts (& the sports bra)😵 so soft and so so comfy. jus so ya know – code JAZ saves you 10%! and finaaaally, can’t wait to be reunited with my bestie @nikkiblackketter v v soon 🤗 @echt_apparel shorts are in a size Small! 🖤
been working extra hard this week since my aunt is flying into town for the weekend. she’s FINALLY gonna come see my condo hehe as a homeowner & i somehow convinced her to do a truth or drink video for my channel 😈 so this weekend will be a quick one but such a good one. then off to toronto for the week for *whispers* bizniz tingzzzz 🤫
oooof, been awhile since i’ve posted a workout video for you guys. here is the killer leg workout i did today. your quads, hamstrings, & glutes will feel the burn. 🔥 – good morning squat: 3 sets of 10-12 reps – squat to deadlift variation: 4 sets of 15 reps – reverse hack squat: 3 sets of 10-12 reps – cable reverse lunge: 3 sets of 10 reps song: i.f.l.y. – bazzi outfit: @echt_apparel – this is the Arise Prime collection in Yellow! i wear a size Small across the site. discount code JAZ saves you 10%! 💛