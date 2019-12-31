New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square is just hours away as we prepare to ring in 2020. Each and every year, millions of people gather around to watch the ball drop in the middle of Manhattan for an epic celebration.

This year, NBC will once again be airing its New Year’s Eve special with Carson Daly hosting the festivities. Daly will be joined by former America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough and DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who is the DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Brett Eldredge will also be part of the live coverage as musical performers.

How can you ring in the new year by watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve?

All of the information you need to watch the festivities can be seen below.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Coverage begins at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (Check local listings)

Hosts: Carson Daly, former America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss

Performances: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Brett Eldredge

How To Live Stream New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Online

Your best bet for watching the New Year’s Eve ball drop via a live stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the ball drop online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch New Year’s Eve Ball Drop On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s festivities on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the ball drop for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.