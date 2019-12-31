Michael Egwuagu, a former college football player at the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been arrested in connection to the murder of his pregnant sister. The 25-year-old allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old sister, Jennifer Ebichi, to death with a kitchen knife, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Egwuagu was reportedly captured on a doorbell camera confessing to the murder as he left his sister’s home.

“I killed Jennifer,” Egwuagu was allegedly heard saying in the footage.

Michael’s brother, Martin Egwuagu, told police that Jennifer had texted him early Friday, December 27 to say Michael was “having a crisis” at her home. Martin spoke with Michael on the phone to try to calm him down, but Michael was making strange statements. His sister later texted him to come to the house where he saw his sister’s child being held by a member of his church covered in blood.

Inside, Michael found his sister with more than a dozen stab wounds lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.

Michael Egwuagu 25-year-old was arrested and charged on Friday, 27th December, in Pflugerville for killing his 32-year-old sister Jennifer Ebichi. https://t.co/A0Fehx7Ki5 pic.twitter.com/c0OyWxXMlt — Ebenews (@Tobyglandolosis) December 31, 2019

From the report:

He also heard Ebichi’s youngest child crying, quickly grabbed the child and took her out of the house, according to the affidavit Outside, Martin Egwuagu found Michael Egwuagu in the street kneeling down as though praying, he told police. When he walked up to him, Michael Egwuagu told him that he was “one of the good ones.” Blood covered Michael Egwuagu’s clothing, and he then got up, removed his bloody clothes and placed them in a trash can along the curb, according to the affidavit.

The witness also told authorities that Michael confessed to the killing when he encountered her.

Michael, who played safety for the UTSA Roadrunners football team from 2013 to 2016, was charged with murder and is being held at the Travis County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Our deepest condolences go out to Jennifer’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.