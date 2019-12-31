Liv Morgan, born Gionna Jene Daddio, is a WWE Superstar who competes under the Raw brand. Liv began her career with WWE after signing a contract in October 2014 where she trained at the WWE Performance Center before moving to NXT. After joining The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, Morgan was promoted to the main roster in 2017.

Starting in 2019, Liv began competing as a singles wrestler when Riott Squad disbanded.

Born in Paramus, New Jersey, the 25-year-old is a former competitive cheerleader, model, and Hooters waitress. She looked up to WWE Hall of Famer Lita as she was growing up. A love for wrestling began at a young age when Liv would take powerbombs and bodyslams from her brothers in backyard wrestling matches.

In December 2019, Liv Morgan was part of a controversial storyline when she made a shocking lesbian reveal and crashed the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley along with Rusev.

In December 2019, Liv Morgan was part of a controversial storyline when she made a shocking lesbian reveal and crashed the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley along with Rusev.