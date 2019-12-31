Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

It’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020 with the iconic Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, December 31. The special will feature a number of musical performances as we prepare to watch the New Year’s ball drop at Times Square in Manhattan.

The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, while Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will serve as the co-host.

As we ring in the new year in the Central Time Zone, Billy Porter will take over hosting duties before Ciara welcomes the West Coast to 2020.

Musical performances will include Post Malone, the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, and Paula Abdul.

How can you tune in to the iconic New Year’s Eve special?

All of the information you need to ring in the new year with Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve can be seen below.

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale, Bill Porter, Ciara

Musical Performances: Post Malone, the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, and Paula Abdul

How To Watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Live Stream Online

You can watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

How To Live Stream Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve on Mobile

If you would like to live stream Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.