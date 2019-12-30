Victoria Pedretti is poised for a breakout 2020 after a strong performance in 2019. The 24-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania landed roles as Lulu in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Eleanor “Nell” Crain in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House but saw her star rise to another level after portraying Love Quinn in season 2 of the Netflix thriller You.

Pedretti studied acting at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

While Pedretti’s two starring roles on Netflix come in a horror and thriller series, she knows that you have to keep the atmosphere fun on set in order to get the most out of everyone.

“You have to make it fun. I worked on a horror show–imagine if I just engaged in Nell [Haunting of Hill House character] constantly. I don’t like this bulls**t about people being method and losing their minds over their work. F*** that,” Pedretti said in an interview with OprahMag.com.

“No one’s getting anything from you abusing your body and your mind. It does make an impact no matter what so we might as well try to be as happy and healthy outside of the imaginary world.”

