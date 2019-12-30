Kylie Jenner had an incredible 2019 and is ending the year with a bang. Throughout the past 12 months, the 21-year-old made history as the youngest billionaire ever after Forbes released its annual billionaires list.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan began using her social media following to sell the products. After overwhelming success with online sales and pop-up shops, Kylie Cosmetics partnered with beauty retailer Ulta. Ulta is now the exclusive retail supplier of Kylie Cosmetics which continues to boom.

Jenner would sell a majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire to American brand Coty for $600 million later in the year, which gave a value of $1.2 billion to her company.

In order to celebrate her big year, Kylie took to social media to celebrate in a way that we can all appreciate.

In what will be one of her final posts of the year and the decade, Kylie decided to lay down one final thirst trap for all of her fans. She wrote, “just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.”

Cheers to 2019, and we look forward to seeing what is next for Kylie as she continues to build her brand and her empire — and put out thirst traps on social media.

And as we wait to ring in 2020, you can check out more photos of Kylie in the gallery below. It is what she would want us all to do.

VIEW GALLERY