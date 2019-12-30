COED Girl of the Day: Ashley Chloe, UC Berkeley (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, December 30, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Ashley Chloe, an alum of the University of California, Berkeley.
During her time at UC Berkeley, Ashley was a member of the Golden Bears’ cheerleading squad.
She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 194,000 followers.
not my usual post but.. ALL MY PC PARTS CAME WOOO so I’ll be building my gaming rig today and stREAMING it on twitch! Username is ashley_chloe aaand I’ll be starting like.. now??? 😅Wish me luck lol it’s my first real stream and I’ve never built a computer before WHAT COULD GO WRONG. also if u have game recs lmk!! Open to anything but I have slow reflexes and bad aim LOL
Have a holly jolly Christmas to all my ho ho hos!! and may you hold on to all your presents as tightly as I’m holding onto the back of this chair for some reason LOL 🎅🏽🎁 🦌🎄❄️ P.s. I’ve posted this 4 times but insta keeps ruining the quality so now I’m just gonna leave it 😭 Wearing: @revolve @michaelcostello
Wearing @fashionnova || GUYS wna hear a cute Xmas story?? 🎄 yday my team planned to wear ugly Xmas sweaters to work but then everyone forgot except me LOL #awk BUT THEN to make up for it they all came to work today in ugly Xmas sweaters and IT MADE ME SO HAPPY HAHAH 💜👾💜👾 #novababe #fashionnovaambassador
I‘ve been having pie and pot roast for breakfast every day since thanksgiving, hbu? 😋 ⠀⠀ Wearing @fashionnova from head to toe, they’re breaking the Internet with their cyber Monday sale and they’ll break up your total price into 4 payments so don’t forget to use FN50 to shop their 50% off sale tmw!! 👾👾👾
thought this pic was cute and shiet and then I zoomed in and saw my bb hairs looking more wild than the plants 🦁 plus I realized I’m sitting on the dirtyass sidewalk pretending I’m in a field of flowers bahah 😂 iss ok doe happy Tuesday friends!! 🌸🌸🌸 📸: @xjenn3 Wearing @revolve @tularosalabel ⠀⠀
HI BABES! Just wanted to thank y’all for all the support on my last post. whenever I post about tech stuff I’ll get angry immature dudes telling me I don’t look like a software dev, I must be lying, I got lucky, blah blah. I’ve gotten kinda used to it but it’s a drag for ppl to doubt my entire career that I’ve worked rly hard for just bc I don’t fit their stereotype of a software developer. but ANYWAY, I realized that out of like 500 comments, there was only 1 negative one, and so many of you backed me up, and that made me feel super grateful and touched!! :’) It means a lot to know that y’all got my back so THANK U FAM ILY AND APPRECIATE YALL 💙
HAHAHA SURPRISE ITS BABY SUN 😂 (with my natural hair color!! 😯) Headed to the Cal game today so I thought a pic from my college cheer days would be fitting! 🏈 Fun fact: I went to UC Berkeley, majored in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and was on the cheer team! 📣🐻💙💛 Spirit fingers to you if you can spot me on da pyramid in the 2nd pic! #gobears