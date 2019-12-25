COED Girl of the Day: Jessica Lindstrom, Wisconsin-Green Bay (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, December 25, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Jessica Lindstrom, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay alumnus.

During her time in college, Lindstrom played for the Phoenix basketball team. She went on to play for the Wisconsin GLO of the Global Women’s Basketball Association and T71 Dudelange of the Total League. She is currently a forward for the Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen of Belgium’s Pro Basketball League.

She has put together a budding audience on social media with more than 9,600 followers on Instagram.

