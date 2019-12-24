Veronica Duque, a teacher from Valladolid, Spain, had an unorthodox method of teaching her classroom full of eight- and nine-year-old students about anatomy. The 43-year-old teacher leads natural and social sciences, art, English, and Spanish classes for third-grade students.

For the lesson, Duque unveiled a bodysuit that had the inner organs of the body printed on it which was met by cheers and laughs from her students.

It was a unique way to draw attention to the lesson. After all, some students are better visual learners.

“‘I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up,” she told the website BoredPanda.com. “Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth it giving it a try.”

For Duque, it is important to find ways that students can see a more creative way to take in lessons rather than sitting through your typical, boring lectures from teachers. Because of that, she often uses different props and costumes while teaching.

“I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons,” she added. “I’m also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say. I’d like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants. We’re certainly not.”

Well done, Mrs. Duque.

Her husband, Michael, also took to social media to say how proud he was of his now-viral wife.

“Very proud of this full of ideas woman that I am lucky to have as a wife,” Michael Moratinos wrote on Twitter. “Today she taught anatomy to her students in a very original way. The kids went crazy! Hurray Veronica!”

Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊

Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻

Y los niños flipando🤣🤣

Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs — Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019

Shoutout to all of the teachers who go above and beyond to keep things interesting and engage the students.