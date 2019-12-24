Lamar Jackson is having an incredible season in his first full year as the Baltimore Ravens’ starting quarterback. The star signal-caller is the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award and led his team to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC for the postseason.

Jackson has made opponents look silly all season long, but he has remained humble.

And now, we can get a better understanding of why Jackson has the full support of his teammates — especially the offensive linemen whose job it is to protect their star player.

While they are taking care of Jackson on the field, the quarterback is returning the favor for the holiday.

Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley took to social media to show off a gift that members of the team’s offensive line received from Lamar Jackson for Christmas after the breakout season. The gift? Some brand new Rolex watches.

Santa Lamar really came through for the gang.

Ladies and gentlemen, that is how you do it.

Baltimore enters the final week of the NFL regular season with a 13-2 record and the top seed in the AFC Playoffs. Jackson will rest against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 as the Ravens gear up for the postseason, along with a number of other key starters.

Despite that, the Ravens are favored to win Super Bowl 54 in the eyes of the oddsmakers and Jackson is the MVP frontrunner. He may also now be in the running for Teammate of the Year.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner has a QB Rating of 113.3 and a QBR of 81.1. On the ground, Jackson added 1,206 yards and an additional 7 scores. This season, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for at least 70 yards in five straight starts and set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.