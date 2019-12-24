COED Girl of the Day: Phoebe Malisz, UMass Lowell (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Tuesday, December 24, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Phoebe Malisz, a student at UMass Lowell.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a budding audience on social media with more than 86,100 followers on Instagram.

Phoebe, who goes by the nickname “Kitty”, is a rising internet influencer and model. She started a YouTube channel earlier this year where she did a Q&A with subscribers, showed off her new PC setup, and has even started a Twitch account.

You can check out more photos of Phoebe in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

A good cowgirl knows how to ride #calamity @fortnite

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

The girl next door

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

Brown eyed baby

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

Tenacious

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

Now they tryna be friends like I forgot

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

Hot girl summer but w my man @jburnham1

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

@wizkhalifa

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

View this post on Instagram

O.G. D. O. DOUBLE-G

A post shared by Kitty Malisz (@phoebemalisz) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918