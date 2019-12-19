Nick Cannon doesn’t want to let go of his attempt to lure Eminem back into a rap beef. Cannon has been poking at Eminem with two diss tracks that take aim at the Detroit rapper, his family, and his past history of substance abuse.

After some silence when Eminem refused to bite, Cannon returned with a third track titled “Canceled: Invitation.”

“Welp! The Invitation has expired…” Cannon wrote on Twitter while teasing the release of his latest diss track. “Trilogies are my favorite!”

The new track starts and ends with a sample of an unreleased Eminem track that Cannon believes should lead to people “canceling” the rapper. The young Eminem’s track and lyrics are less than flattering, and Cannon uses it to drive home a message implying that Eminem is a racist.

“Black girls are b*tches, black girls are dumb,” the hook by Eminem repeats. At the end, Eminem can be heard saying, “Blacks and whites they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money ’cause they’re dumb chicks/Don’t date a black girl/If you do it once you won’t do it twice/Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks.”

Nick Cannon has been unable to get Eminem’s attention in the way he was hoping, so we’d expect this to also fall upon deaf ears.

You can check out the track below.

This post will be updated with lyrics from ‘Canceled: Invitation’ as soon as they become available.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.