Janoris Jenkins Can’t Seem to Apologize for Using R-Word

Janoris Jenkins saw his time with the New York Giants come to an abrupt end after engaging with a fan on social media. After a back and forth, Jenkins found himself in hot water for calling the fan a “retard.”

Jenkins was given the chance to apologize, but he botched that attempt and failed to show remorse. As a result, the Giants ultimately parted ways with the defensive back.

It didn’t take long for Jenkins to land on his feet, however, quickly getting scooped up by the New Orleans Saints.

Because of his fresh start, Jenkins had the opportunity to get a clean slate and issue a genuine apology for the insensitive language he used to spark his initial release from New York. However, in a statement, Jenkins once again failed to stick the landing on a poorly thrown together apology.

“I mean, I never stood by it,” Jenkins said in a statement. “They twisted it. I said I’m sorry to whoever I offended. The way I was raised, we got different cultures and different terms that you use. If I was to go out there and say, ‘Hey, you went retarded on [the] football field,’ would you look at it as me talking about somebody disabled? Or would you look at me [as] saying, ‘Oh, he did some crazy stuff out there, some amazing stuff?'”

“It’s just different terms and I feel like people just took it the wrong way. Once again, like I did five days ago, I’ll do it again: I apologize if I offended anybody or anybody with those disabilities. I didn’t mean it that way.”

It all worked out in the end for the 31-year-old defensive back, who now finds himself on the roster of one of the league’s top Super Bowl contenders.