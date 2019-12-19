COED Girl of the Day: Tay Webster, Louisville (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Thursday, December 19, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Tay Webster, a former student-athlete at the University of Louisville.

VIEW GALLERY

Taylor was a member of the Cardinals women’s lacrosse team.

Webster, who majored in marketing, comes from an athletic family with her father Elnardo previously playing in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and her grandfather playing basketball for the New York Knicks.

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 14,100 followers and growing on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Taylor in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

@tommyhilfiger

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

🐩

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

🤓

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

🥳 always red over white

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

“I walked the dogs already”

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s not fun run, but it will do

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

Matcha green tea #mood

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

Omw

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

🕹

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

View this post on Instagram

🐉

A post shared by Taylor Webster, M.A. ✨ (@taywebster) on

Read More:
GirlsCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls,University of Louisville
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918