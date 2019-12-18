COED Girl of the Day: Alessandra Lucia, Michigan State (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, December 18, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Alessandra Lucia, a student at Michigan State University.

VIEW GALLERY

Alessandra has been going strong on social media throughout the years, compiling more than 5,300 followers on Instagram.

Michigan State was founded in 1855 as the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan. It was one of the country’s first institutions of higher education to teach scientific agriculture. U.S. News & World Report ranks its graduate programs the best in the U.S. in elementary teacher’s education, secondary teacher’s education, industrial and organizational psychology, rehabilitation counseling, African history (tied), supply chain logistics and nuclear physics.

You can check out more photos of Alessandra in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.