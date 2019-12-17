Monica Ruiz, the actress who played the now-infamous Peloton wife in a viral commercial, continues to parlay that viral moment into future fame. After the Peloton ad, Ruiz found herself in a commercial for Ryan Renolds’ gin brand.

VIEW GALLERY

Now, she is going to be appearing in an upcoming episode of the popular daytime soap opera The Bold & The Beautiful.

From TMZ:

Our sources say Monica’s getting paid a flat fee of $2,000 to star in the future episode, which we’re told will air sometime in late January. Sounds like it’s not gonna be too demanding because sources tell us everything for her shoot is being done in one day … including rehearsals.

Sure, it is just a one-off appearance, but that is how you take advantage of viral fame.

“Honestly, I think it was just my face,” Monica Ruiz told the TODAY Show after her ad went viral. “My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I’m fine. I’m OK, I’m not in a rehab for mental health anywhere.”

For more photos of Monica, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 26,500 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.