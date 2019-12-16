Toni-Ann Singh had an incredible weekend. The reigning Miss Jamaica 2019 earned the crown as Miss World 2019, marking the fourth time that a representative from Jamaica earned the Miss World title since 1959. The two runners-up for the crown were Miss France and Miss India.

Singh’s win marks that the first time Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World are all black women.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” Singh wrote on Twitter

The 23-year-old beauty queen is a graduate of Florida State University where she earned her degrees in psychology and women’s studies. She soon plans to continue her studies by enrolling in medical school.

