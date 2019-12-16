Meet Miss Jamaica 2019: Toni-Ann Singh, Your New Miss World

Toni-Ann Singh had an incredible weekend. The reigning Miss Jamaica 2019 earned the crown as Miss World 2019, marking the fourth time that a representative from Jamaica earned the Miss World title since 1959. The two runners-up for the crown were Miss France and Miss India.

Singh’s win marks that the first time Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss World are all black women.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old beauty queen is a graduate of Florida State University where she earned her degrees in psychology and women’s studies. She soon plans to continue her studies by enrolling in medical school.

For more photos of Toni-Ann, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 122,000 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.

My Jamaica, sweet Jamaica🇯🇲we did it! Wah we seh? LIKKLE BUT WE TALLAWAH. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for believing in me. You pushed me to believe in myself. I am not only honored but humbled to be the 69th Miss World. Thank you to my family and to my friends. The love and support you poured into me now allows me to pour into the world. My mother @jahrinebailey, I love you I love you I love you. I wish to become even half the woman you are. You are my strength, my number one supporter/cheerleader/fan and my absolute best friend. _____________________________________________________________ To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. It’s for you to truly understand that no matter where you’re from and the cards you’re dealt in life – your dreams are valid. You have a PURPOSE. _____________________________________________________________ To the @missjamaicaworld franchise, thank you for taking a chance on me and leading the way. I wouldn’t have accomplished my dream without your efforts. To @hon.oliviagrange, you held my hand and lifted my head up high. I could not have reached this far without you. To the @missworld franchise – I am willing and ready to do the work; to officially be the face that represents the core of Miss World – Beauty with a Purpose. _____________________________________________________________ And last but of course not least, thank you GOD. Thank you for allowing me to walk the path towards my purpose. My heart is full🇯🇲💛💚🖤 One Love.

This crown belongs to: My parents- without whom I am nothing. You have given me everything. There is no thanks great enough. @jahrinebailey a far we a come from, but dis iron love still cyaan dun. My grandmother- it was and has always been your prayers covering me. My family- who were just as loud at every graduation and recital, as they were on this night. You traveled from near and far to share this dream with me. You have each had a role in molding the woman I am today. I am so blessed to have had this type of love and support my whole life. @tyriqtv- who prayed over me before I sent my application off. You have been such a source of strength for me. Not to mention the awesome promo’s 😉 I know I say it often, but I thank God for you everyday. @stouteyjae – You were in every step I took on stage. Thank you for the long hours, the dedication to helping me realize my potential, and the type of coaching I can truly say is one in a million. You didn’t throw a potato at me, so I suppose it is safe to assume I did alright 😉 (you should see what this man can do with a piece of chalk!) Special thanks to @covergirljamaica @ecmakeupbar @jodi.cess , @tami.boodz – taking time to SNATCH my face is one thing, but the way you have all given me the love and (high)light I needed to feel good on the inside means the world to me. God knew I would need each of you. You were the best sponsors I could have asked for, but now you are my FAMILY ❤️✨ -And to YOU. Yes, you. Thank you for your love, messages, calls, posts, votes, mentions, prayers, scriptures, and advice. My heart is full! Thank you @missjamaicaworld for this honor. I don’t think it has fully hit me as yet, but I’ll tell you what I do know, this is way bigger than me. I am humbled and ready to work!

