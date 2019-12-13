COED Girl of the Day: Angie Dusak, Florida (PHOTOS)

It’s Friday, December 13, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Angie Dusak, a figure skater based out of Jupiter, Florida.
Angie has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 63,200 followers on Instagram.
She is also passionate about working out and shares her best tips with those around the world on her YouTube channel.
I hope everyone is having a great weekend!☀️Let’s kill this CABLE ONLY BOOTY WORKOUT👏🏼 together today!💪🏼 . Swipe👉🏼& SAVE📌for your next workout! . ✖️front squat- 4×20 ✖️cable pull through- 4×15 ✖️single leg RDL- 4×15 ✖️lunge- 4×15 . some of these movements may look easyyyy, but I PROMISE💕 you- this workout was AMAZING!!😊
Ooooo boy do I have a bomb 💣 SHOULDER + TRICEP workout 💪🏼for you guysss . Swipe👉🏼& SAVE📌for your next workout! . ✖️front raise- 4×10 ✖️single arm overhead Tricep extension- 4×12 ✖️lateral raise- 4×10 ✖️single arm Arnold press- 4×12 ✖️overhead Tricep extension- 4×15 . 💕wearing @jednorthwomen @jed_north
HAPPY FRIDAY FRIENDS!! Let’s kill this amazing back and bicep workout today💪🏼 . ❤️SWIPPEEE to see the workout❤️ . 💪🏼Dumbbell bicep curls-4×15💪🏼 💪🏼Straight arm pushdown- 4×15💪🏼 💪🏼Cable bicep curl- 4×15💪🏼 💪🏼Face pulls- 4×12💪🏼 💪🏼Cable single arm bicep curl- 4×10💪🏼 . 🛍 Are you going Black Friday shopping? 🛍
Workout Wednesday! 💪🏼 Today I have a HIIT workout for you guys! I did each exercise for 1 minute 👏🏼 I’m using all @peachbands gym accessories 🍑 ✖️Jump Rope- 1 min ✖️ ✖️Mountain Climbers on Sliders- 1min ✖️ ✖️Reverse Lunge on Sliders- 30 sec each leg ✖️ ✖️Banded Squat- 1 min ✖️ ✖️Banded Kickbacks- 30 sec each leg ✖️