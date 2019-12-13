COED Girl of the Day: Angie Dusak, Florida (PHOTOS)

It’s Friday, December 13, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Angie Dusak, a figure skater based out of Jupiter, Florida.

VIEW GALLERY

Angie has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 63,200 followers on Instagram.

She is also passionate about working out and shares her best tips with those around the world on her YouTube channel.

You can check out more photos of Angie in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.