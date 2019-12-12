Life as a college football player isn’t too shabby. It’s even better when you’re a quarterback, just as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow who landed a beautiful girlfriend in Olivia Holzmacher. After serving as a backup at Ohio State, Burrows reached national stardom during his final season at LSU.

Burrow recently claimed the AP Player of the Year award and is a Heisman Trophy finalist where he is the frontrunner to bring home the most prestigious award in college football.

According to Instagram, Burrow and Olivia began dating while the signal-caller was still at Ohio State. Another post indicates that the couple has been together for approximately two years.

Burrow is the favorite for the award and his head coach Ed Orgeron explained why the Tigers signal-caller would be the rightful winner of the award after LSU claimed the SEC Championship last weekend.

“In my opinion, he should win it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, via ESPN.com. “In my opinion, he’s going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he’s a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That’s what makes him such a great team player.”

This season, Burrow has thrown for a whopping 4,715 yards, 48 interceptions and just 6 interceptions.

