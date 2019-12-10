Brockhampton — the rap collective made up of Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Bearface, and more — has dropped a wild new visual for their song “Sugar.”

The video was directed by Kevin Abstract, who has been teasing the release of the visual.

“On a serious note though – we are not releasing merch.. we are not releasing another episode of keeping the band.. this is something different,” he teased on Twitter. “I think a lot of us will cry honestly.”

Brockhampton has gone through a number of members throughout the years, but currently consists of vocalists Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, and Dom McLennon; vocalists/producers Joba and Bearface; producers Romil Hemnani, Jabari Manwa, and Kiko Merley; graphic designer Henock “HK” Sileshi, photographer Ashlan Grey, web designer Roberto Ontenient, and manager Jon Nunes.

You can check out the music video below.

Brockhampton – ‘Sugar’ Music Video

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other

[Verse 1: Dom McLennon]

I move mountains on my own, don’t need nobody help

Changed your mind when I changed my life, better start believin’ in myself

And we all out lookin’ for, lookin’ for God so we never see it in ourself

Shit, divine intervention move in stealth

It’s hard to tell what the prayer compelled

You can find me dancin’ in between the raindrops

Tryna find a way to make the pain stop

Overtime, on the graveyard

Got a nigga feeling brainwashed

My instability’s trademark

Copy-written in all my decisions

This is not supposed to be a way of livin’

Turned my temple down into a prison, shit

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other

[Verse 2: Matt Champion]

Yeah, back on Vincent with the braces on

Used to slide out the back without the neighbors knowin’

Pose for the picture with the pearly whites

Dead lens zoomin’ in, catchin’ all my strikes

Used to trade Jordan for some molly

And she gave me all I need for the night, forties suffice

Morally alright, but I need some advice

And I know that I’m actin’ foolish

Chris would pick me up around noon-ish

Half a blunt, yeah, we coolin’

Twist it up, puttin’ on OutKast

Hunnid, Texas heat, and yeah, we cruisin’

[Pre-Chorus: bearface]

But when I love you right, I love you right

All by yourself

But I’ll make it bright, baby, I want you to know

I’ma be there for you, I’ma make you see that

I want you, I want you

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other

[Bridge: Kevin Abstract]

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

[Outro: bearface]

So, do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me? Oh

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me? Oh