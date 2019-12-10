Brockhampton — the rap collective made up of Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Bearface, and more — has dropped a wild new visual for their song “Sugar.”
The video was directed by Kevin Abstract, who has been teasing the release of the visual.
“On a serious note though – we are not releasing merch.. we are not releasing another episode of keeping the band.. this is something different,” he teased on Twitter. “I think a lot of us will cry honestly.”
Brockhampton has gone through a number of members throughout the years, but currently consists of vocalists Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, and Dom McLennon; vocalists/producers Joba and Bearface; producers Romil Hemnani, Jabari Manwa, and Kiko Merley; graphic designer Henock “HK” Sileshi, photographer Ashlan Grey, web designer Roberto Ontenient, and manager Jon Nunes.
You can check out the music video below.
Brockhampton – ‘Sugar’ Music Video
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Verse 1: Dom McLennon]
I move mountains on my own, don’t need nobody help
Changed your mind when I changed my life, better start believin’ in myself
And we all out lookin’ for, lookin’ for God so we never see it in ourself
Shit, divine intervention move in stealth
It’s hard to tell what the prayer compelled
You can find me dancin’ in between the raindrops
Tryna find a way to make the pain stop
Overtime, on the graveyard
Got a nigga feeling brainwashed
My instability’s trademark
Copy-written in all my decisions
This is not supposed to be a way of livin’
Turned my temple down into a prison, shit
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Verse 2: Matt Champion]
Yeah, back on Vincent with the braces on
Used to slide out the back without the neighbors knowin’
Pose for the picture with the pearly whites
Dead lens zoomin’ in, catchin’ all my strikes
Used to trade Jordan for some molly
And she gave me all I need for the night, forties suffice
Morally alright, but I need some advice
And I know that I’m actin’ foolish
Chris would pick me up around noon-ish
Half a blunt, yeah, we coolin’
Twist it up, puttin’ on OutKast
Hunnid, Texas heat, and yeah, we cruisin’
[Pre-Chorus: bearface]
But when I love you right, I love you right
All by yourself
But I’ll make it bright, baby, I want you to know
I’ma be there for you, I’ma make you see that
I want you, I want you
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Bridge: Kevin Abstract]
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
[Outro: bearface]
So, do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me? Oh
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me? Oh