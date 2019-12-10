SE Cupp is a Political Commentator We Should All Appreciate More

|

SE Cupp, who was born Samantha Elizabeth Cupp, is a veteran television host and political commentator. Cupp makes regular appearances on CNN and Real Time with Bill Maher, while also running a syndicated column with Tribune Content Agency that appears in the New York Daily News.

Cupp graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts in art history and later earned a Master of Arts from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University with a concentration in Religious Studies.

She is the author of Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media’s Attack on Christianity and co-author of Why You’re Wrong About the Right.

Back in 2017, Cupp began hosting a political panel show S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered.

