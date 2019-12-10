50 Cent Inserts Himself Into Eminem-Nick Cannon Beef

50 Cent is inserting himself into another rap beef. This time, it’s the highly-publicized one between Eminem and Nick Cannon which reached new heights this week after Cannon released a diss track directed at Em titled “The Invitation.”

While Eminem issued a short response to Cannon with posts on social media, 50 Cent was more aggressive with his comments telling Cannon went any rap fan knows — you are treading in dangerous waters and may have made a terrible mistake by waking up a beast.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf*cker come close to beating him man. Hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

50 Cent was previously signed to Eminem’s Shady Records from 2002 to 2014.

Eminem and Cannon, meanwhile, have been beefing since approximately 2009 when Eminem opened up about a brief relationship with Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon’s diss track featured his Wild ‘n Out castmates Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, Prince Eazy, and Suge Knight.

On the track, Cannon blasts Eminem for his past drug use and claims there was a time he went to Detroit looking for a fight. Cannon even went next level by name-dropping Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, and ex-wife Kim.

“I told Joe to lean back, don’t get hit with this retaliation/ I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy, he f*ck with crack/Pills and smack/Shady about to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie/And that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.”

The diss track follows Eminem’s feature on Fat Joe’s latest album Family Ties on the track “Lord Above.” Eminem once again took a shot at Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, something he has been doing for years.