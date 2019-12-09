Zozibini Tunzi: Hottest Photos of Miss Universe 2019

Zozibini Tunzi is riding the high of her big victory in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. The 26-year-old beauty queen was representing South Africa in the competition and became the third woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe crown.
She also became the first black woman since Leila Lopes in 2011 to win the crown.
Zozibini attended Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management in 2018.
“She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes,” her bio reads. “She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”
Zozibini also discussed the importance of diversity, especially with such a major platform.
“Society has been programmed for a very long time that never saw beauty in a way that was black girl magic, but now we are slowing moving to a time where women like myself can finally find a place in society, can finally know they’re beautiful,” she said after her win, via People.com.
For more photos of Zozibini, check out the pictures below
As Promised. South Africa the biggest pride was not only wearing your name across my heart but having a gown so perfectly designed by @biji_la_maison that represented my heritage on the biggest stage in the Universe. You gave me the strength and I felt and continue to feel the love from you…my beloved! Preliminaries ✅ Who’s ready for finals?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 Ndiyabulela ngenkxaso yenu kwela qonga izolo. Ndiyayazi beninam 🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 #ProudlySouthAfrican #MissUniverse #MissSouthAfrica #xhosa
I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves. P.S. I’m sure you guys still remember this dress and the incredible woman who wore it! Hopefully some of it’s magic rubbed off on me!?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦
Remember that time on the 9th of August when I said I would call on all men to stand with women in the fight against Gender-Based Violence? With Miss Universe inching closer, it’s time that I make a very special and important announcement. Tune in for a LIVE chat with me about my campaign and how you can be part of the journey. You. Me. Instagram. 11 November at 10:30 📷 @fadilberishaphotography