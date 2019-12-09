Zozibini Tunzi: Hottest Photos of Miss Universe 2019

Zozibini Tunzi is riding the high of her big victory in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. The 26-year-old beauty queen was representing South Africa in the competition and became the third woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe crown.

She also became the first black woman since Leila Lopes in 2011 to win the crown.

Zozibini attended Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and image management in 2018.

“She has devoted her social media campaign to changing the narrative around gender stereotypes,” her bio reads. “She is a proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

Zozibini also discussed the importance of diversity, especially with such a major platform.

“Society has been programmed for a very long time that never saw beauty in a way that was black girl magic, but now we are slowing moving to a time where women like myself can finally find a place in society, can finally know they’re beautiful,” she said after her win, via People.com.

