COED Girl of the Day: Faith Grady, Maine (PHOTOS)

It’s Thursday, December 5, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Faith Grady, an alumnus of the University of Maine.
She has put together an impressive audience on social media with more than 4,400 followers on Instagram.
You can check out more photos of Faith in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
View this post on Instagram
okay, bare with me. this picture was taken about 3 years ago. i never had the balls to post it bc all i saw when i looked at it were my flaws. to make a long story short, only the closest people in my life know that i have been battling with anxiety, depression, and just overall sadness for a while now. i want to share this with you guys bc i feel as though we tend to compare everyone’s frontstage to our backstage. everyone is fighting their own battles, regardless of what they’re posting. i can now say, after a lot of soul searching this past holiday season, that i love the girl in this picture. so be vulnerable. accept your flaws – they make you who you are and there’s only one of you out there, so be proud! thanks for coming to my ted talk :)