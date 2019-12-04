Willie Nelson Announces He is Quitting Marijuana

The end of an era is here. In a recent interview, the legendary Willie Nelson announced that he will no longer be smoking marijuana. The country music icon told KSAT that he is giving up the herb due to health issues.

“It’s an energy exchange,” he said. “They give me a lot of positive energy and I hope to give them a lot of positive energy. I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.

“I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me. I don’t smoke anymore – take better care of myself. I don’t give a (expletive deleted) I’m here, I’m glad to be here,” and with a smile added “I’m lucky to be here.”

Nelson previously said that marijuana helped save his life and that he had smoked weed on the roof of the White House.

As a country music and pothead icon, it’s said to see one of the heroes go.

But hey, at least Willie Nelson can now breathe better.

