COED Girl of the Day: Kelly Cantelou, Florida State (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Wednesday, December 4, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Kelly Cantelou, a student at Florida State University.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together an impressive audience on social media with more than 72,000 followers on Instagram.

Florida State was founded in 1851. The university is the oldest continuous site of higher education in the entire state and is classified as a Research University with Very High Research by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Florida State is ranked as a top 20 school by the US News & World Report and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

You can check out more photos of Kelly in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

guess who😘

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

it's getting chilly❄️ 📸: @shotbyzalez_

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

sundays🍭

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

angel energy👼🏼 📸: @tyler_acremedia

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

sunday scaries👻

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

typical work day💸

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

i’ll win😇

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

just another tuesday🍒

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

waiting for my uber like 💁🏼‍♀️ #FashionNova

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

summer mood⚡️

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

new day, new bikini

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

View this post on Instagram

back at it ⚡️ wearing @luxe.goddess bottoms

A post shared by KELLY CANTELOU (@kellycantelou) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,Florida State University,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918