WATCH: Marvel Studios Drops First ‘Black Widow’ Teaser Trailer

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Black Widow, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to debut in 2020 and on Tuesday, December 3, we got our first look at what to expect from the upcoming project with the official teaser trailer from Marvel Studios.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, who previously worked on SMILF and Berlin Syndrome.

“I used to have nothing,” a voiceover from Johansson says in the trailer. “And then I got this job; this family. But nothing lasts forever… We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a hell of a reunion.”

Johansson previously discussed her Black Widow character which she described to USA TODAY as “a character that has a lot of shame. And maybe in some weird, roundabout way, maybe some of the feelings I had going into this were actually some of her unprocessed feelings that I got to work through while making this film.

“She’s a woman whose narrative has been created for her in a lot of ways and the path that has been laid before her is not one that she’s necessarily paved herself. I have felt that way at times in my life and in my career. I think every woman has struggled with what is expected of them.”

You can check out the official teaser trailer for “Black Widow” below.

Black Widow is set to hit theaters on May 1. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of Scarlett Johansson this weekend in Marriage Story which drops on Netflix Friday, December 6.

