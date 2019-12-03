Spotify’s Top Artists, Songs & Albums of 2019 & the Decade

As 2019 comes to an end, we are taking a look back at the past year and Spotify is helping us learn who the top artists, songs, and albums of the year were. Spotify dropped its annual rankings for 2019 and also looked back at the top artists, songs, and albums of the decade.

In 2019, Post Malone earned the honor of being the top streamed artist on Spotify. Billie Eilish was the most streamed female artist, followed by Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, who had the most streamed track of the year with “Senorita” alongside Shawn Mendes.

The most-streamed album of the year was Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

Looking back at the decade, Drake was the most-streamed artist while Ariana Grande was the most streamed female artist. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran was the most-streamed track of the decade.

A full look at the top artists, songs, and albums from the past year and decade can be seen below.

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Ariana Grande

5. Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

1. Ariana Grande

2. Rihanna

3. Taylor Swift

4. Sia

5. Beyoncé

Most Streamed Male Artists of the Decade (Global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Eminem

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

1. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

2. “One Dance” – Drake, Kyla, WizKid

3. “Rockstar” – Post Malone, 21 Savage

4. “Closer” – Halsey, The Chainsmokers

5. “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran

Most Streamed Artists (2019)

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums (2019)

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Most Streamed Tracks (2019)

1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most Streamed Female Artists (2019)

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Camila Cabello

5. Halsey

Most Streamed Male Artists (2019)

1. Post Malone

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Bad Bunny

4. Khalid

5. J Balvin

U.S. Most Streamed Artists (2019)

1. Post Malone

2. Drake

3. Billie Eilish

4. Ariana Grande

5. Khalid

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists (2019)

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Halsey

5. Cardi B

U.S. Most Streamed Male Artists (2019)

1. Post Malone

2. Drake

3. Khalid

4. Juice WRLD

5. XXXTentacion

U.S. Most Streamed Tracks (2019)

1. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

2. “Wow” – Post Malone

3. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

4. “MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole

5. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

U.S. Most Streamed Albums (2019)

1. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

2. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande

4. beerbongs and bentleys – Post Malone

5. Free Spirit – Khalid

Most Streamed Podcasts (2019)

1. The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

2. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

3. Gemischtes Hack

4. Fest & Flauschig

5. The Misfits Podcast

Most Streamed Podcast Genres (2019)

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture

3. True Crime

4. News

5. Health & Fitness