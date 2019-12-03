Madison Gesiotto is a former Miss Ohio USA turned political figure. Gesiotto attended Ohio State University and attended law school while working closely with the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Now, Gesiotto is a practicing attorney, columnist, TV commentator, and Women for Trump Co-Chair. She is the author of a weekly column at The Washington Times titled “Millennial Mindset”.

Madison was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Ohio to attend Jackson Local Schools.

She is in a relationship with NFL lineman Marcus Gilbert.

Madison has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 112,000 followers on Instagram.

