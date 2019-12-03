Madison Gesiotto is the Hottest Trump Supporter on the Planet

|

Madison Gesiotto is a former Miss Ohio USA turned political figure. Gesiotto attended Ohio State University and attended law school while working closely with the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Now, Gesiotto is a practicing attorney, columnist, TV commentator, and Women for Trump Co-Chair. She is the author of a weekly column at The Washington Times titled “Millennial Mindset”.

Madison was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Ohio to attend Jackson Local Schools.

She is in a relationship with NFL lineman Marcus Gilbert.

Madison has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 112,000 followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Trying to figure out what Christmas movies to watch…

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

que sera, sera 😁

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇹🇺🇸♥️

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for tuning in! 🇺🇸

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

Have a great day! 💯🇺🇸🙂

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

Just a girl from Ohio 🇺🇸

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

Look up to the Lord, we Pray ✝️

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

View this post on Instagram

it's a no-brainer

A post shared by Madison Gesiotto (@realmadisongesiotto) on

