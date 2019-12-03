COED Girl of the Day: Addi Clark, West Virginia (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, December 3, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Addison Clark, a student-athlete at West Virginia University.

Addison is a member of the Mountaineers women’s soccer team where she is a member of the midfield.

As a high school standout at Wayzata High School in Minnesota, Addison was a member of the All-Central Region Team and All-State First Team. She was also named to the High School All-American Watch List and earned all-conference honors in all four years.

She was also a member of the 2015 U-15 United States Girls National Team.

You can check out more photos of Addison in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

