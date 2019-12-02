Jessica Kwong, a reporter for Newsweek, has been fired after her inaccurate reporting of how President Donald Trump spent his Thanksgiving. Wong had reported that Trump was spending his Thanksgiving golfing, but he was actually making an impromptu, surprise trip to Afghanistan to spend time with deployed troops.

Kwong’s initial headline read: “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more.”

She later corrected the story, but it was too late.

Kwong’s correction read: “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing – and surprising US troops in Afghanistan. This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 p.m. EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan. Additional reporting by James Crowley.”

Newsweek has since commented on the incident which led to Kwong’s firing.

“Newsweek investigated the failures that led to the publication of the inaccurate report that President Trump spent Thanksgiving tweeting and golfing rather than visiting troops in Afghanistan,” a Newsweek representative told the Washington Examiner. “The story has been corrected, and the journalist responsible has been terminated. We will continue to review our processes and, if required, take further action.”

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019

Kwong has not sent out a tweet since correcting her false story. It will be interesting to see if she comments on the events that reportedly led to her ousting from the company.

And on the flip side of things, we know this certainly will fuel Trump’s fake news narrative moving forward.

