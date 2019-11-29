COED Girl Of The Day: Tori Barnes, Nashville (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Friday, November 29, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Tori Barnes, an Instagram model from Nashville, Tennessee.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 5,000 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Tori in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

Wendy Wu: homecoming warrior 2.0🐉

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Gotta make your own luck :)

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Honestly, not that sketchy🦋

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

And how do you feel about that?

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Coachella was fun this year

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

no one reads captions anyways

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

LA LA baby

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

🤙

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Back on island time🌴🌺

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Dry shampoo saves lives

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

View this post on Instagram

Look for me, I’ll be the one in white☠️👰🏻

A post shared by Tori Barnes (@toribarnes3) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918