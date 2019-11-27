COED Girl Of The Day: Allyssa Malony, Rowan (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, November 27, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Allyssa Malony, a student at Rowan University.

VIEW GALLERY

Allyssa is building a strong audience on social media with more than 15,500 followers on Instagram.

Rowan University was founded in 1923 as Glassboro Normal School. It has since gone through changes — names from New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro and Glassboro State College — before settling on Rowan College of New Jersey in 1992. The university has campuses in Glassboro, Stratford, and Camden, New Jersey. Rowan offers 74 bachelor’s, 51 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees, two professional degrees, seven undergraduate certificates, and 38 post-baccalaureate certificates.

You can check out more photos of Allyssa in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.