Paul Finebaum Blasts Tom Herman & His ‘Failure’ at Texas

If you aren’t a member of the SEC, chances are you will find yourself being criticized by ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum. In recent weeks, Finebaum has been criticizing leading teams in the Pac-12 and Big 12, and now he has turned his attention to another popular team.

During an appearance on WJOX, Finebaum blasted Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman and the team’s fanbase with some harsh words.

“There’s no sugarcoating it,” Finebaum said, via 247 Sports. “Tom Herman has been an abject failure at Texas. That surprises me and many other people because I believed in this guy. I knew him when he was Urban’s offensive coordinator. I thought he was one of the smartest coaches around. Either he has failed doing the things you have to do or Texas is beyond salvage.

“Sometimes you have to factor in that you’re just not what you used to be. The Texas fans are among the most arrogant, egotistical and elite fans in America in terms of their own self worth. And you know what, Texas just doesn’t matter that much anymore. How many times can you proclaim you’re back when you’re not back? They want to throw stones at Jimbo Fisher’s program and a lot of people will because of the record. But I promise you, Jimbo Fisher’s record would be a lot better if he had Texas’ schedule than the one he currently has.”

Ouch.

The Longhorns currently sit at 6-5 on the year and will finish off the regular season on Saturday, November 29 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff between the two teams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

We’ll have to see whether the Longhorns are able to end the season on a high note or whether they will continue to struggle and be forced to look elsewhere to revive the program.