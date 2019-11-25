Ravens vs Rams Live Stream: Watch Monday Night Football Online

One of the NFL’s most promising young star will have the spotlight to cap off a busy week of action when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the L.A. Coliseum on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore enters the game as 3.5-point favorites.

The game provides a great platform for Jackson to continue his MVP campaign under the bright lights.

“Lamar, love him and know the type of person he is, so it’s like the proud big bro watching him from afar, the success he’s having,” said Rams safety Eric Weddle, via ESPN.com. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for us.

“You can play defense great and be perfect, but he’s the X factor, and you can’t get down when he does make some plays or converts third down just by being him. You’ve just got to keep plugging along. But shoot, we love the challenge, man. This is what it’s all about, and we get them at home.”

How can you tune into tonight’s primetime clash?

All of the information you need to see Monday night’s game can be seen below.

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers Viewing Details

Date: Monday, November 25, 2019

Time: 8:15 P.M. EST

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Baltimore -3.5 | O/U: 47

How To Live Stream Monday Night Football Online

Watch Monday Night Football On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

