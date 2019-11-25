COED Girl Of The Day: Olivia Asys, VCU (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, November 25, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Olivia Asys, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Olivia is putting together a strong audience on social media with more than 42,600 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Olivia in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.