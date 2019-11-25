COED Girl Of The Day: Olivia Asys, VCU (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Monday, November 25, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Olivia Asys, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Olivia is putting together a strong audience on social media with more than 42,600 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Olivia in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

Unbothered

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Phone’s on do not disturb 🌙

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Did you need something?

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Back in Miami, not surprising 🙃

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

🌊🌊🌊

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Im 21 so my next cool birthday is 30

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Jess is still taller than me and I’m 🧂

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Tired girl summer

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Cosmo and Wanda ~ here to grant your wishes ⭐️

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Sparklz

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

• Bubble gum vibez •

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

Saturdays are for the girls ?

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

View this post on Instagram

No clouds allowed

A post shared by Oliviaa ✨ (@oliviaasys) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918