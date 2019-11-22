WATCH: Billie Eilish Reflects on Grammy Nominations

Billie Eilish is taking the next step of her career and riding the popularity into a number of Grammys.
Lizzo leads the way with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X received 6 nods each. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell follow closely behind with five nominations each.
And the 17-year-old understands the magnitude.
In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Eilish discussed what it meant to be nominated for all of the categories.
“I mean the Grammys is the Grammys so it’s like, as cool as everything else is, it’s the Grammys, you know what I mean?” she said. “I’ve watched that every single year of my entire life, like judging all the girls’ ugly-ass dresses. Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys. We never missed it. The fact that I’m the same little girl watching that in my living room and then I’m still in that same living room being nominated for six, like, what is that?”
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will be hosted by Alicia Keys.
A full look at the 2020 Grammy Award nominations can be seen below.
2020 Grammy Nominations
Album of the Year
- Bon Iver, i,i
- Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!
- Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- H.E.R., I Used to Know Her
- Lil Nas X, 7
- Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
- Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
- Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
- H.E.R., “Hard Place”
- Khalid, “Talk”
- Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Song of the Year
- Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”
- H.E.R., “Hard Place”
- Taylor Swift, “Lover”
- Lana Del Rey, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best Rap Performance
- J. Cole – “Middle Child”
- DaBaby – “Suge”
- Dreamville f/ J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy – “Down Bad”
- Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy – “Racks in the Middle”
- Offset f/ Cardi B – “Clout”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”
- Lil Baby and Gunna, “Drip Too Hard”
- Lil Nas X, “Panini”
- Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”
- Young Thug f/ J. Cole and Travis Scott, “The London”
Best Rap Song
- YBN Cordae f/ Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”
- Rick Ross f/ Drake, “Gold Roses”
- 21 Savage f/ J. Cole, “A Lot”
- Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”
- DaBaby, “Suge”
Best Rap Album
- Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III
- Meek Mill, CHAMPIONSHIPS
- 21 Savage, I Am > I Was
- Tyler, the Creator, IGOR
- YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best R&B Performance
- Daniel Caesar – “Love Again”
- H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
- Lizzo f/ Gucci Mane – “Exactly How I Feel”
- Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
- Anderson .Paak f/ Andre 3000 – “Come Home”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- BJ the Chicago Kid – “Time Today”
- India.Arie – “Steady Love”
- Lizzo – “Jerome”
- Lucky Daye – “Real Games”
- PJ Morton f/ Jazmine Sullivan – “Built for Love”
Best R&B Song
- H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
- Emily King – “Look At Me Now”
- Chris Brown f/ Drake – “No Guidance”
- Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo”
- PJ Morton f/JoJo – “Say So”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
- NAO – Saturn
- Jessie Reyez – Being Human in Public
Best R&B Album
- BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123
- Lucky Daye – Painted
- Ella Mai – Ella Mai
- PJ Morton – Paul
- Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé, “Spirit”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Ariana Grande & Social House – “Boyfriend”
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
- Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
- Post Malone and Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – “Senorita”
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Beyonce – The Lion King: The Gift
- Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
- Ariana Grande – thank u, next
- Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
- Taylor Swift – Lover
Best Dance Recording
- Bonobo, “Linked”
- The Chemical Brothers, “Got to Keep On”
- Meduza f/ Goodboys, “Piece of Your Heart”
- Rüfüs Du Sol, “Underwater”
- Skrillex & Boys Noize f/ Ty Dolla Sign, “Midnight Hour”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Apparat, LP5
- The Chemical Brothers, No Geography
- Flume, Hi This Is Flume
- Rüfüs Du Sol, Solace
- Tycho, Weather
Best Rock Performance
- Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”
- Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
- Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”
- Karen O and Danger Mouse – “Woman”
- Rival Sons – “Too Bad”
Best Metal Performance
- Candlemass f/ Tony Iommi – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus”
- Death Angel – “Humanicide”
- I Prevail – “Bow Down”
- Killswitch Engaged – “Unleashed”
- Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Song
- Tool – “Fear Inoculum”
- The 1975 – “Give Yourself a Try”
- Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”
- Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”
- Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Best Rock Album
- Bring Me the Horizon – amo
- Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
- The Cranberries – In The End
- I Prevail – Trauma
- Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best Alternative Album
- Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
- James Blake – Assume Form
- Bon Iver – i,i
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
- Thom Yorke – Anima
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas
- Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
- The Chemical Brothers, “We’ve Got to Try”
- Gary Clark Jr., “This Land”
- FKA twigs, “Cellophane”
- Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Tove Lo, “Glad He’s Gone
Best Music Film
- Beyoncé, Homecoming
- David Crosby, Remember My Name
- Miles Davis, Birth of the Cool
- Various Artists, Shangri-la
- Thom Yorke, Anima