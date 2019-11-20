COED Girl Of The Day: Claire Sully, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Wednesday, November 20, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Claire Sully, an Instagram model based out of Los Angeles, California.

VIEW GALLERY

Claire has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 54,600 followers on Instagram.

Her ethnicity is a perfect mix of Russian, Irish, and Chinese.

You can check out more photos of Claire in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

🍉

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

🌴 ♡

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

*hairflip

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

(thinkin bout you..) 👼🏼 .

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

HNDRXX @aceofla x @future

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

🥢

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

unimpressed

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

👾

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

sin city👼🏼

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

⚡️⚡️

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

View this post on Instagram

baby I got a plan.. runaway fast as you can🥀

A post shared by claire🌹 (@xoclairesully) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918