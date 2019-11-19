Meghan Green found herself thrust into the national spotlight while simply being a bystander in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry being carried out by the House Select Committee on Intelligence. Green has been sitting behind Minority Counsel Steve Castor, and now we know why.

As it turns out, Green, who is a former cheerleader at the University of South Carolina, serves as the senior counsel, permanent select committee on intelligence at U.S. House of Representatives. She previously worked as the Oversight and Government Reform Committee and as Counsel on the Subcommittee on Information Technology, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Green is a graduate of both the University of South Carolina-Columbia and The George Washington University Law School, according to Heavy.com.

That would be former Gamecocks cheerleader Meghan Green https://t.co/MoigU3xKL4 pic.twitter.com/e8x3gJScdm — COED (@COED) November 19, 2019

Shag dancing with Cocky will be a memory I will always cherish! Posted by Meghan Green on Monday, December 2, 2013

While at the University of South Carolina, Green graduated magna cum laude and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She would later go on to obtain a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School.

This week we are highlighting a Senior on the Co-Ed team, Meghan Green. As we are preparing for the Coastal game,… Posted by University of South Carolina Cheerleading on Wednesday, November 20, 2013

Day 1 of the hearings featured testimony from Bill Taylor, the State Department’s Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim in Ukraine; and George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs.

On Friday, November 15, the House called on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, to the stand.

After a break for the weekend, the House Select Committee on Intelligence will call on 8 additional witnesses including National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, State Department official advising the vice president’s office Jennifer Williams, former US special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, Defense Department official Laura Cooper, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, and former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill.

