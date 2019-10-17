McKayla Maroney: Hottest Instagram You Need To See

You all remember McKayla Maroney, right? The Olympic medalist who became a meme from her viral “not impressed” face? We all know that she was rising to fame and was a star on Instagram before that whole Fappening thing happened. Then, she disappeared.

Well, now she is back.

Maroney recently returned to social media after a long hiatus and immediately began reminding us all of why she was a must-follow.

She has also returned to Twitter.

caring less, doing more pic.twitter.com/Zghq6GjVZF

— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) September 25, 2019

Maroney disappeared from social media for a number of reasons, but she now seems happier than ever to return and interact with the fans. Of course, she is now apparently into music, so she could always be returning in advance of a big album drop — she’s already working on being quite the marketer.

So while we wait to see what is next for Maroney, enjoy some of the greatest hits from the past.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

good morning ☀️

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

drop the song wade

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

yours truly,

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

forever mood

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

‪uhhh i miss summer ‬

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

u make me

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

down by the water

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

Pick me up at 7

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

spend all my money on green smoothies

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

 

