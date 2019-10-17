McKayla Maroney: Hottest Instagram You Need To See

You all remember McKayla Maroney, right? The Olympic medalist who became a meme from her viral “not impressed” face? We all know that she was rising to fame and was a star on Instagram before that whole Fappening thing happened. Then, she disappeared.

Well, now she is back.

Maroney recently returned to social media after a long hiatus and immediately began reminding us all of why she was a must-follow.

She has also returned to Twitter.

Maroney disappeared from social media for a number of reasons, but she now seems happier than ever to return and interact with the fans. Of course, she is now apparently into music, so she could always be returning in advance of a big album drop — she’s already working on being quite the marketer.

So while we wait to see what is next for Maroney, enjoy some of the greatest hits from the past.