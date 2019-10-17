McKayla Maroney: Hottest Instagram You Need To See

You all remember McKayla Maroney, right? The Olympic medalist who became a meme from her viral “not impressed” face? We all know that she was rising to fame and was a star on Instagram before that whole Fappening thing happened. Then, she disappeared.
Well, now she is back.
Maroney recently returned to social media after a long hiatus and immediately began reminding us all of why she was a must-follow.
She has also returned to Twitter.
caring less, doing more pic.twitter.com/Zghq6GjVZF
— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) September 25, 2019
Maroney disappeared from social media for a number of reasons, but she now seems happier than ever to return and interact with the fans. Of course, she is now apparently into music, so she could always be returning in advance of a big album drop — she’s already working on being quite the marketer.
So while we wait to see what is next for Maroney, enjoy some of the greatest hits from the past.
missed u guys ☁️ last few years a lots happened w the #MeToo movement, and losing my dad very unexpectedly.. i'll definitely talk about it more, but for now i'll just say that even on the worst days, i knew i had so much to be thankful for. i have the most supportive family, and friends, and u guys are part of that. blessed to have u, and happy to be back 👼
DONT TAKE UR RED WHITE AND BLUE OFF JUST YET!!!! My girls are competing at Olympic Trials tonight & the 2016 Olympic Gymnastics Team is going to be named this weekend!! 🇺🇸 A little more than a year ago I thought I'd be out there with them, but life has a funny way of taking u somewhere u never thought possible. Either way, I'm wishing all u girls the best competitions of ur lives. Hold nothing back, and take every second in. I'm there in spirit, praying for a safe competition, and sending lots of love! -Your favorite teammate, McKayla 💘😂🙏🏽❤️😉💃🏼👼 #TeamUsa #USAGYMNASTICS #olympictrails #sanjose2016